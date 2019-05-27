Financials
Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ up

    May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Tuesday are expected
to open flat as investors are likely to remain on the sidelines
awaiting further cues on a trade spat between the United States
and China.
    Local mining stocks are expected be buoyed by robust iron
ore prices.           
    The local share price index futures          was marginally
down 0.03% or 2 points to 6,461, a 9.1-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.1% on Monday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
0.2% at 2207 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller)
