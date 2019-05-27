Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ up

May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Tuesday are expected to open flat as investors are likely to remain on the sidelines awaiting further cues on a trade spat between the United States and China. Local mining stocks are expected be buoyed by robust iron ore prices. The local share price index futures was marginally down 0.03% or 2 points to 6,461, a 9.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% at 2207 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller)