Financials
September 15, 2019 / 10:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower ahead of Fed rate decision

1 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower as investors cautiously await the U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate decision, while energy stocks are expected to
rise on strong prices after an attack on oil facilities in Saudi
Arabia.
    The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by a quarter of a
percentage point this week. A greater focus will be on clues
about if and how much further the Fed will go.             
    An attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities over the weekend
knocked out more than 5% of global crude supply, fuelling
expectations that oil prices may rise by $5 to $10 per barrel on
Monday.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1%, a
2.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        .
The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
