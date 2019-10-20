Australia shares set to open lower amid Brexit uncertainty, NZ gains

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday, with falling oil prices likely to hurt energy stocks, while worries over a possible delay to Britain's exit from the European Union may further dent risk sentiment. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to put his Brexit withdrawal deal to the UK parliament on Saturday was derailed after lawmakers voted to withhold a decision on the agreement, a move that forced him to seek a third postponement of Britain's departure from the bloc. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 47.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Friday. Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% or 21.75 points in early trade. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)