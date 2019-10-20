Financials
October 20, 2019 / 9:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open lower amid Brexit uncertainty, NZ gains

    Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Monday, with falling oil prices likely to hurt energy stocks,
while worries over a possible delay to Britain's exit from the
European Union may further dent risk sentiment.
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to put his
Brexit withdrawal deal to the UK parliament on Saturday was
derailed after lawmakers voted to withhold a decision on the
agreement, a move that forced him to seek a third postponement
of Britain's departure from the bloc.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
47.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Friday.
    Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.2% or 21.75 points in early trade.

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
