Financials
Australia shares set to open lower as Australia-China relations sour

    May 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to fall at
open on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as diplomatic
tensions between Australia and China deepened over a global
inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Broader sentiment took a hit as U.S. indexes ended lower
overnight after a report questioned the early-stage trial
results of a possible coronavirus vaccine.     
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.5%, a
68.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.8% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 0.1%
at 2215 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
