Australia shares set to open lower as Australia-China relations sour

May 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to fall at open on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as diplomatic tensions between Australia and China deepened over a global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Broader sentiment took a hit as U.S. indexes ended lower overnight after a report questioned the early-stage trial results of a possible coronavirus vaccine. The local share price index futures fell 1.5%, a 68.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.8% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1% at 2215 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)