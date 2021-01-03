Australia shares set to open lower as COVID-19 cases rise, NZ closed

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday, the first trading day of the year, on fears of fresh coronavirus-induced restrictions as cases continued to climb in the country. The most-populous state of New South Wales reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while Victoria's tally increased by three, as both states implemented measures like mandatory wearing of masks to slow the virus's spread. The local stock index futures was down 1.2%, a 51.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index's previous close. The benchmark last closed 1.4% lower on Thursday before a public holiday on Friday. Neighbouring New Zealand's bourse was closed for a public holiday on Monday. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)