Australia shares set to open lower as new COVID cluster emerges

    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Monday, as the emergence of a new coronavirus
cluster in a Sydney suburb dents confidence, and ahead of a U.S.
market holiday and important domestic production results later
this week.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
90.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed flat on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
in early trade.
    
       

