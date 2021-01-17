Australia shares set to open lower as new COVID cluster emerges

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Monday, as the emergence of a new coronavirus cluster in a Sydney suburb dents confidence, and ahead of a U.S. market holiday and important domestic production results later this week. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 90.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)