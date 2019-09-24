Australia shares set to open lower as political uncertainty, falling commodity prices loom

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a dismal Wall Street session as a push for the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump heightens political risks, while falling iron ore and oil prices are set to hurt index heavyweights. The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 85.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)