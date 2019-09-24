Financials
Australia shares set to open lower as political uncertainty, falling commodity prices loom

    Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Wednesday, tracking a dismal Wall Street session as a
push for the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump
heightens political risks, while falling iron ore and oil prices
are set to hurt index heavyweights.
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.1%, a
85.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed flat on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
