September 16, 2019 / 10:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open lower as Saudi oil crisis takes centre stage

    Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Tuesday as investors react to heightened geopolitical
risks following the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil
facilities.    
    The attack, which knocked out 5% of global crude output and
sent oil prices up 15%, sparked fears of an oil shock on
economic growth and a flight to safe haven assets including gold
and U.S. Treasuries.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.24% to
6,661 points, a 12.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose marginally on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha. Editing by Lincoln Feast)
