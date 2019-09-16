Australia shares set to open lower as Saudi oil crisis takes centre stage

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday as investors react to heightened geopolitical risks following the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. The attack, which knocked out 5% of global crude output and sent oil prices up 15%, sparked fears of an oil shock on economic growth and a flight to safe haven assets including gold and U.S. Treasuries. The local share price index futures fell 0.24% to 6,661 points, a 12.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose marginally on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha. Editing by Lincoln Feast)