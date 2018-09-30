FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2018 / 9:14 PM

Australia shares set to open lower; New Zealand down

1 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
lower on Monday, with mining stocks likely to weigh on the index
after iron ore prices weakened on Friday. 
    Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange           fell 1
percent to 495.50 yuan a tonne on Friday.            The
Australian energy sector, however, is expected to extend its
rally on the back of robust oil prices.      
    The local share price index futures          slipped 0.4
percent or 23 points to 6,171, a 36.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark gained
0.4 percent on Friday. 
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
0.2 percent or 16.34 points at 2104 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
