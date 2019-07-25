Financials
July 25, 2019 / 10:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open lower; New Zealand down

1 Min Read

    July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall
at the open on Friday, tracking Wall Street lower after a string
of weak earnings results and as the European Central Bank
chief's comments on an upbeat economy disappointed investors
eyeing the likelihood of rate cuts.
    The ECB signaled its intention to explore monetary easing
but did not cut interest rates on Thursday, although the market
expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to take a more dovish stance
next week to bolster the economy.     
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5% or 34
points to 6,719, a 99-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3%
in early trade.
    
      

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
