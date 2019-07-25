Australia shares set to open lower; New Zealand down

July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall at the open on Friday, tracking Wall Street lower after a string of weak earnings results and as the European Central Bank chief's comments on an upbeat economy disappointed investors eyeing the likelihood of rate cuts. The ECB signaled its intention to explore monetary easing but did not cut interest rates on Thursday, although the market expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to take a more dovish stance next week to bolster the economy. The local share price index futures fell 0.5% or 34 points to 6,719, a 99-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)