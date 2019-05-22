Financials
May 22, 2019 / 10:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open lower, New Zealand up

1 Min Read

    May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
lower on Thursday, in line with Wall Street as reports that the
United States could impose restrictions on another China-based
tech firm renewed apprehensions around the lingering U.S.-China
trade dispute.
    Media reports on Wednesday said Washington was considering
sanctions on a Chinese video surveillance firm, a day after the
U.S. government temporarily eased curbs against Huawei
Technology Co Ltd              
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, or
11 points, to 6,503 - a 7.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
at 2205 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
