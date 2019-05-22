Australia shares set to open lower, New Zealand up

May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge lower on Thursday, in line with Wall Street as reports that the United States could impose restrictions on another China-based tech firm renewed apprehensions around the lingering U.S.-China trade dispute. Media reports on Wednesday said Washington was considering sanctions on a Chinese video surveillance firm, a day after the U.S. government temporarily eased curbs against Huawei Technology Co Ltd The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, or 11 points, to 6,503 - a 7.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% at 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)