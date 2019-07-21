Australia shares set to open lower; New Zealand up

July 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, following Wall Street's decline on Friday after a newspaper report trimmed hopes of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the end of the month. According to the Wall Street Journal report, the Fed is not prepared to make a bigger 50-basis-point cut but may make further rate cuts in the future given concerns about a decline in global economic growth and uncertainty about trade. The local share price index futures fell 0.4% or 26 points to 6,616, an 84.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)