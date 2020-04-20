Australia shares set to open lower, NZ dips

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to fall on Tuesday, with energy stocks expected to be hammered after a historic plunge in U.S. crude prices that led to oil futures trading in negative territory for the first time ever. The local share price index futures fell 1%, a 42-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.5% lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)