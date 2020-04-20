Financials
April 20, 2020 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ dips

1 Min Read

    April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to fall
on Tuesday, with energy stocks expected to be hammered after a
historic plunge in U.S. crude prices that led to oil futures
trading in negative territory for the first time ever.
    The local share price index futures          fell 1%, a
42-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 2.5% lower on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below