Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down
November 7, 2017 / 9:16 PM / in an hour

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to retreat
on Wednesday from their near 10 year-highs recorded in the
previous session, tracking a sell-off in Wall Street, with
energy stocks hurt by a slip in oil prices.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.367
percent, or 22 points to 5,979, a 35.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 1
percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent, or 26.43 points to 8,03.24 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
