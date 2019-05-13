Financials
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

    May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower
on Tuesday as China retaliates with higher tariffs on a range of
U.S. goods following Washington's decision last week to hike its
own levies on $200 billion in Chinese imports.
    As the trade war intensified, U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Monday he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping
next month and that he expected their discussions would be "very
fruitful."                  
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.9%, a
54.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark edged 0.2% lower on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         declined
0.7% in early trade.
    

