Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday as China retaliates with higher tariffs on a range of U.S. goods following Washington's decision last week to hike its own levies on $200 billion in Chinese imports. As the trade war intensified, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month and that he expected their discussions would be "very fruitful." The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 54.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged 0.2% lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined 0.7% in early trade. (Reporting by Aman Swami in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)