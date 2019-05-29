Financials
May 29, 2019 / 10:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

1 Min Read

    May 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall on
Thursday following overnight losses in world stock markets as
risk appetite was battered by worries about global economic
growth due to escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. 
    Shares globally were pulled down on Wednesday, after Chinese
newspapers warned that Beijing could use rare earths to strike
back at Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump remarked he
was "not yet ready" to make a deal with China over trade.
           
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5% or 31
points to 6,399, a 41-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark slipped 0.7% on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down 
0.2% at 2205 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
