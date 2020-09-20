Australia shares set to open lower; New Zealand edges higher

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slide at the open on Monday, as a decline on Wall Street in the previous session and surging coronavirus cases in Europe weighed on sentiment.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.6%, a 47.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark finished 0.3% lower on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% by 1039 GMT.