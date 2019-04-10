Australia shares set to open lower; NZ edges up

Financials
    April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Thursday, despite minor Wall Street gains overnight, with
investors staying cautious as the U.S. Federal Reserve's March
meeting minutes showed some policymakers might change their
minds on whether the next rates move could be up or down.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent, a 29.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark ended little changed on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1 percent or 13.74 points to 9,721.70 in early trade.

