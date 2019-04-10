Australia shares set to open lower; NZ edges up

April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, despite minor Wall Street gains overnight, with investors staying cautious as the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting minutes showed some policymakers might change their minds on whether the next rates move could be up or down. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, a 29.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended little changed on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent or 13.74 points to 9,721.70 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)