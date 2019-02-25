Australia shares set to open lower, NZ edges upward

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday with energy stocks expected to face pressure from a drop in oil prices, while losses will likely be tempered by optimism tied to a possible truce in the U.S.-China trade dispute. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was optimistic that a final trade deal could be reached with China and that he would hold a summit to sign any pact, but cautioned that an agreement may still not happen. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, a 58.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher by 0.1 percent, or 11.27 points, in early trade to 9,355.9. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)