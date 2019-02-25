Financials
February 25, 2019

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ edges upward

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Tuesday with energy stocks expected to face pressure from a
drop in oil prices, while losses will likely be tempered by
optimism tied to a possible truce in the U.S.-China trade
dispute.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was optimistic
that a final trade deal could be reached with China and that he
would hold a summit to sign any pact, but cautioned that an
agreement may still not happen.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3
percent, a 58.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged
higher by 0.1 percent, or 11.27 points, in early trade to
9,355.9.

