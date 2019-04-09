Financials
April 9, 2019 / 10:07 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ falls

1 Min Read

    April 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a
subdued start on Wednesday, following weakness in global peers
after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on European
goods and the International Monetary Fund lowered its global
growth outlook.
    The local share price index futures          was 0.2 percent
lower at 6,185, a 36.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark ended little changed on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.5
percent or 44.27 points to 9,743.03 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)
