Australia shares set to open lower; NZ falls

April 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a subdued start on Wednesday, following weakness in global peers after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on European goods and the International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth outlook. The local share price index futures was 0.2 percent lower at 6,185, a 36.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended little changed on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 44.27 points to 9,743.03 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)