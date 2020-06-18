Australia shares set to open lower, NZ falls

By Soumyajit Saha June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday as burgeoning fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases globally sapped investor confidence, and after data showed the domestic unemployment rate jumped to its highest in about two decades. Global coronavirus cases neared 8.4 million in more than 210 countries and territories, according to a Reuters tally, while Australia's unemployment rate shot up to 7.1% in May. The local share price index futures fell 0.08%, a 14.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.92% on Thursday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.97% to 11,225.3 in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)