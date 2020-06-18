Financials
June 18, 2020

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ falls

    By Soumyajit Saha
    June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Friday as burgeoning fears of a second wave of coronavirus
cases globally sapped investor confidence, and after data showed
the domestic unemployment rate jumped to its highest in about
two decades.
    Global coronavirus cases neared 8.4 million in more than 210
countries and territories, according to a Reuters tally, while
Australia's unemployment rate shot up to 7.1% in May.
                          
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.08%, a
14.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.92% on Thursday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
0.97% to 11,225.3 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
