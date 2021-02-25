Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to tumble on
Friday, tracking U.S and global equity markets lower, as
tech-related stocks were under pressure following a rise in U.S
bond yields and with weaker bullion prices likely to weigh on
domestic gold miners.
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.4%, a
138-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4%
in early trade.
       

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up