Australia shares set to open lower; NZ falls

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to tumble on Friday, tracking U.S and global equity markets lower, as tech-related stocks were under pressure following a rise in U.S bond yields and with weaker bullion prices likely to weigh on domestic gold miners. The local share price index futures fell 1.4%, a 138-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)