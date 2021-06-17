Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ falls marginally

By Reuters Staff

    June 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are headed for a
weaker start on Friday, with energy and gold indexes expected to
drag due to weak commodity prices, after the U.S. Federal
Reserve indicated a sooner-than-expected tightening in its
monetary policy.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5%, a
54.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.4% lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was nearly
unchanged, down 0.02% to 12,538.72 points in early trade.

 (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
