Financials
April 4, 2019 / 9:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ flat

1 Min Read

    April 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower for a second straight session on Friday as profit-taking
post a recent seven-day rally is expected to continue, while
investors await more clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.145
percent, a 23.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark had dropped 0.8 percent on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade at 9,892.86.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by
Diane Craft)
