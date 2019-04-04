Australia shares set to open lower, NZ flat

April 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower for a second straight session on Friday as profit-taking post a recent seven-day rally is expected to continue, while investors await more clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks. The local share price index futures fell 0.145 percent, a 23.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had dropped 0.8 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade at 9,892.86. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)