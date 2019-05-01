Financials
May 1, 2019 / 10:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    May 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge lower on
Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street with material stocks,
hurt by a slide in base metal prices, likely to drag the index.
    Copper prices slumped 2.8 percent to the weakest close since
Feb. 18, while aluminium and lead prices slid to their lowest in
more than two years.        
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5
percent, a 55.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.04
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
