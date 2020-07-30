Australia shares set to open lower, NZ flat

July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Friday, with investor sentiment hurt by a worsening coronavirus crisis at home and losses on Wall Street. Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday with 14 deaths, while Wall Street fell after dismal U.S. GDP data and as President Donald Trump raised the possibility of a delayed November election. The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 65.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)