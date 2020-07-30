Market News
July 30, 2020 / 10:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ flat

1 Min Read

    July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Friday, with investor sentiment hurt by a worsening
coronavirus crisis at home and losses on Wall Street.
    Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus
pandemic on Thursday with 14 deaths, while Wall Street fell
after dismal U.S. GDP data and as President Donald Trump raised
the possibility of a delayed November election.             
    
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5%, a
65.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.7% higher on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
