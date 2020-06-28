Australia shares set to open lower, NZ flat

By Soumyajit Saha June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Monday amid the rise of novel coronavirus cases at home and abroad, and the prospect of continued economic pain as virus-led restrictions are renewed. The state of Victoria on Sunday said it would make coronavirus tests for returning travelers mandatory as it reported its largest spike in more than two months, and as global coronavirus cases crossed 10 million, according to a Reuters tally. The local share price index futures fell 1.6%, a 147.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Friday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)