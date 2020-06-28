Financials
Australia shares set to open lower, NZ flat

    June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Monday amid the rise of novel coronavirus cases at home
and abroad, and the prospect of continued economic pain as
virus-led restrictions are renewed.
    The state of Victoria on Sunday said it would make
coronavirus tests for returning travelers mandatory as it
reported its largest spike in more than two months, and as
global coronavirus cases crossed 10 million, according to a
Reuters tally.                          
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.6%, a
147.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Friday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
largely flat in early trade.
       

