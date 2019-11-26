Australia shares set to open lower; NZ inches up

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge lower on Wednesday as investors are likely to keep to the sidelines following a speech by the country's central bank governor late on Tuesday and amid positive comments on discussions to defuse a trade war between Beijing and Washington. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States and China were close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said quantitative easing would only be considered when cash rates reach 0.25%. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 4.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.1% by 2102 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)