Financials
November 26, 2019 / 9:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ inches up

1 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge
lower on Wednesday as investors are likely to keep to the
sidelines following a speech by the country's central bank
governor late on Tuesday and amid positive comments on
discussions to defuse a trade war between Beijing and
Washington.
    President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States and
China were close to agreement on the first phase of a trade
deal. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said
quantitative easing would only be considered when cash rates
reach 0.25%.                         
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
4.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose about
0.1% by 2102 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
