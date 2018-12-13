Financials
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ little changed

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street overnight, with investors
turning jittery as cautious optimism over U.S.-China trade
relations petered out.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent to 5,643, a 16.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark had closed
slightly higher on Thursday, bolstered by gains in miners, to
mark its third successive session of gains.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade at 8,789.77.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Toby Chopra)
