Australia shares set to open lower; NZ little changed

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street overnight, with investors turning jittery as cautious optimism over U.S.-China trade relations petered out. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,643, a 16.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed slightly higher on Thursday, bolstered by gains in miners, to mark its third successive session of gains. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade at 8,789.77. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)