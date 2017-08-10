Australia shares set to open lower; NZ lower

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to extend losses on Friday, tracking Wall Street as investors moved to safe-haven assets following an increasingly aggressive exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea. Wall Street's S&P 500 index had its biggest one-day decline in almost three months on Thursday. The local share price index futures fell 1.2 percent, or 68 points, to 5,631, a 129.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent, or 51.25 points, to 7,738.46 at 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)