Australia shares set to open lower; NZ relatively flat

June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday as COVID-19 restrictions cover more of the country and threaten to disrupt economic activity. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 117.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was relatively flat in early trading. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)