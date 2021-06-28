Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ relatively flat

By Reuters Staff

    June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Tuesday as COVID-19 restrictions cover more of the country
and threaten to disrupt economic activity. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
117.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed flat on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
relatively flat in early trading. 

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
