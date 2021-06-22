Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    June 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Wednesday, as local energy and mining stocks are likely to
fall on the back of weak commodity prices, coupled with concerns
around rising COVID-19 cases in the state of New South Wales. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.07%, a
94.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.5% in the previous session. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.06%
to 12,542.77 points in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up