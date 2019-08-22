Financials
August 22, 2019 / 10:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Friday as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell's speech for signals on the central bank's
monetary policy. 
    Two Federal Reserve officials on Thursday said they see no
need for an interest rate cut next month, while another said he
was "open-minded," highlighting policymakers' divisions over how
to respond to signs of a global economic slowdown.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
54.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.03%
to 10,728.55 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
