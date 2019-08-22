Australia shares set to open lower; NZ rises

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Friday as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for signals on the central bank's monetary policy. Two Federal Reserve officials on Thursday said they see no need for an interest rate cut next month, while another said he was "open-minded," highlighting policymakers' divisions over how to respond to signs of a global economic slowdown. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 54.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.03% to 10,728.55 in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)