Australia shares set to open lower, NZ rises

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall at the open on Monday, adding to their losses in the previous session, as worries over the economic recovery coupled with an extended lockdown in Melbourne continue to weigh on investor confidence. The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 50.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 3.1% on Friday, and posted its worst weekly decline since mid-June last week. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)