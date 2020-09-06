Australia Market Report
September 6, 2020 / 10:39 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall at
the open on Monday, adding to their losses in the previous
session, as worries over the economic recovery coupled with an
extended lockdown in Melbourne continue to weigh on investor
confidence.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.6%, a
50.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 3.1% on Friday, and posted its worst
weekly decline since mid-June last week.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.2% in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below