February 11, 2018 / 9:15 PM / in 17 hours

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
lower on Monday, on the back of weak oil and metal prices.
    Oil prices slid more than 3 percent on Friday on renewed
concerns about rising crude supplies while three-month copper on
the LME         ended Friday down 1.3 percent, and aluminium
        at its lowest in seven weeks.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5
percent, or 28 points, to 5,724, a 114-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.9 percent on Friday.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
fell slightly in early trade with consumer staples and
industrials weighing on it.
    Dairy firm a2 Milk Company Ltd          was the biggest drag
and was as much as 1.1 percent lower.
    

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, editing by David
Evans)
