Australia shares set to open lower; NZ slips

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Monday after four consecutive sessions of gains, as worries persist about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the country's largest trading partner. The local share price index futures fell over 0.2%, an 81.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)