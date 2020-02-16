Financials
February 16, 2020 / 9:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Monday after four consecutive sessions of gains, as
worries persist about the economic impact of the coronavirus
outbreak in China, the country's largest trading partner.
    The local share price index futures          fell over 0.2%,
an 81.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped
0.2% in early trade.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below