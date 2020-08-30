Australia Market Report
August 30, 2020 / 10:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open in
the red on Monday as focus turns to the central bank's cash rate
decision and second quarter growth data slated later in the week
amid rising worries over economic recovery and virus infections.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.66%, a
69.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Friday, posting its second
straight weekly decline.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
