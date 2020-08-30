Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slips

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open in the red on Monday as focus turns to the central bank's cash rate decision and second quarter growth data slated later in the week amid rising worries over economic recovery and virus infections. The local share price index futures fell 0.66%, a 69.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Friday, posting its second straight weekly decline. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)