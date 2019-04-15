Australia shares set to open lower; NZ up

April 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall on Tuesday, with miners edging lower as investors continue to lock in profits after a recent sector rally while financials may track their U.S. peers, which fell on disappointing earnings. The local share price index futures dropped 0.3 percent to 6,222, a 29.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 9,861.79 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)