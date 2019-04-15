Financials
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ up

    April 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall on
Tuesday, with miners edging lower as investors continue to lock
in profits after a recent sector rally while financials may
track their U.S. peers, which fell on disappointing earnings.
    The local share price index futures          dropped 0.3
percent to 6,222, a 29.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent to 9,861.79 in early trade.

