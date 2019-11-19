Australia shares set to open lower, NZ up

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday with energy stocks weighing as investors are expected to grow wary amid threats of an escalation in trade tensions. The United States would raise tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with Beijing to end a trade war, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday emphasizing if there were to be a deal it would be one he "likes." The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 28.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2106 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)