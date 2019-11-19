Financials
November 19, 2019 / 9:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ up

1 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Wednesday with energy stocks weighing as investors are
expected to grow wary amid threats of an escalation in trade
tensions. 
    The United States would raise tariffs on Chinese imports if
no deal is reached with Beijing to end a trade war, U.S.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday emphasizing if there were
to be a deal it would be one he "likes."             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5%, a
28.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
by 2106 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
