Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday as investors remain guarded against the risk of slackening global growth and persisting trade tensions. The local share price index futures fell 26 points to 5,670, a 21.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally up in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru Editing by Alison Williams)