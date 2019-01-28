Australia shares set to open lower on China worries; NZ down

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Tuesday, tracking sharp overnight losses on Wall Street after U.S. industrial bellwether Caterpillar Inc warned of softening Chinese demand, fuelling renewed worries over the world's second largest economy. While miners may likely benefit from a surge in iron ore prices following a mining disaster in Brazil, the dent in sentiment after Caterpillar's warning appears set to weigh on the Australian benchmark. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, or 19 points, a 73.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose about 0.7 percent on Friday, while Australian markets remained shut on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.1 percent, or 12.57 points, to 9,101.95 in early trade. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)