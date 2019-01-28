Financials
Australia shares set to open lower on China worries; NZ down

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Tuesday, tracking sharp overnight losses on Wall Street
after U.S. industrial bellwether Caterpillar Inc         warned
of softening Chinese demand, fuelling renewed worries over the
world's second largest economy.
    While miners may likely benefit from a surge in iron ore
prices following a mining disaster in Brazil, the dent in
sentiment after Caterpillar's warning appears set to weigh on
the Australian benchmark.     
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3
percent, or 19 points, a 73.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose about 0.7
percent on Friday, while Australian markets remained shut on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.1 percent, or 12.57 points, to 9,101.95 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
