Australia shares set to open lower on renewed U.S.-China worries; NZ down

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Friday, with global risk sentiment taking a beating as signs emerged that the United States and China may not meet the March 1 deadline for a trade deal, intensifying worries about global economic growth. U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade deal, driving Wall Street lower. The local share price index futures fell 42 points or 0.7 percent at 2103 GMT, an 88.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or 22.12 points to 9,111.39 in early trade. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)