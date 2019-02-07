Financials
Australia shares set to open lower on renewed U.S.-China worries; NZ down

    Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower
on Friday, with global risk sentiment taking a beating as signs
emerged that the United States and China may not meet the March
1 deadline for a trade deal, intensifying worries about global
economic growth.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not plan to meet
with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the deadline set by the
two countries to achieve a trade deal, driving Wall Street
lower.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 42 points
or 0.7 percent at 2103 GMT, an 88.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
1.1 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent or 22.12 points to 9,111.39 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Cooney)
