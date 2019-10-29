Financials
Australia shares set to open lower on subdued miners; NZ inches up

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Wednesday and snap a seven-day winning streak, with a
drop in iron-ore and crude prices likely to put pressure on
resource stocks.
     Meanwhile, worries over the ongoing U.S.-China trade war
are set to continue, after a U.S. administration official told
Reuters an interim trade agreement between both nations might
not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3% or 23
points, a 45.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
or 12.79 points to 10,806.54 points by 2104 GMT.

