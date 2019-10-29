Australia shares set to open lower on subdued miners; NZ inches up

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday and snap a seven-day winning streak, with a drop in iron-ore and crude prices likely to put pressure on resource stocks. Meanwhile, worries over the ongoing U.S.-China trade war are set to continue, after a U.S. administration official told Reuters an interim trade agreement between both nations might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month. The local share price index futures fell 0.3% or 23 points, a 45.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% or 12.79 points to 10,806.54 points by 2104 GMT. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler )