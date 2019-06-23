Financials
June 23, 2019 / 10:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower on U.S.-China trade war concerns; NZ falls

1 Min Read

    June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slip
on Monday amid festering trade tensions between China and the
United States and ahead of scheduled talks later this week.
    The United States' move to blacklist several Chinese
supercomputing companies has threatened to sour the fresh round
of talks between the world's top two economies as the order
effectively bars China-based companies from buying American
parts and components without government approval.             
    The Australian share price index futures          fell about
0.3% or 17 points, a 79.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed 0.6% lower
on Friday, but posted weekly gains of 1.5%.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
fell 0.3% in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
