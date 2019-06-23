Australia shares set to open lower on U.S.-China trade war concerns; NZ falls

June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slip on Monday amid festering trade tensions between China and the United States and ahead of scheduled talks later this week. The United States' move to blacklist several Chinese supercomputing companies has threatened to sour the fresh round of talks between the world's top two economies as the order effectively bars China-based companies from buying American parts and components without government approval. The Australian share price index futures fell about 0.3% or 17 points, a 79.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.6% lower on Friday, but posted weekly gains of 1.5%. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)