Financials
February 24, 2020 / 9:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower on virus fears, NZ falls

1 Min Read

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Tuesday, extending heavy losses from the previous
session as concerns of global economic impact due to the rising
number of coronavirus cases outside China continued to hurt risk
appetite.
    The local share price index futures          fell 2.4%, a
217.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 2.25% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
2.1% by 2110 GMT.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below