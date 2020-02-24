Australia shares set to open lower on virus fears, NZ falls

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Tuesday, extending heavy losses from the previous session as concerns of global economic impact due to the rising number of coronavirus cases outside China continued to hurt risk appetite. The local share price index futures fell 2.4%, a 217.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.25% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 2.1% by 2110 GMT. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)