Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares set to open lower on virus woes; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open in
the red on Tuesday as COVID-19 infections continue to spike in
the state of Victoria,  while investors await the country's
central bank decision on the cash rate later in the day.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4% to a
29.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark had fallen 0.2% on Monday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
inched up 0.2% to 12,341.83 points in early trade.
    Analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to reaffirm
its guidance of a cash rate remaining at record lows "until 2024
at the earliest".
    

 (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up