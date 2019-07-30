Financials
July 30, 2019 / 10:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower, tracking U.S. stocks; NZ inches up

    July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street after U.S.
President Donald Trump warned Beijing against waiting out his
first term to finalise any trade deal.
    "The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win,
the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are
negotiating now... or no deal at all," Trump said in a post on
Twitter, adding pressure to the ongoing U.S.-China trade
negotiations in Shanghai.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4%, or
28 points, at 2200 GMT, a 1.3% discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended 0.3% higher
on Tuesday, after touching an all-time high earlier in the
session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
to 10,885.060 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
