June 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the keenly awaited U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. The local share price index futures rose 0.015%, an 11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.35% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.22% in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)