March 19, 2019

Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ falls

    March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected open
slightly higher on Wednesday supported by mining and energy
stocks on the back of firm commodity prices, though fresh
concerns about global trade woes were likely to keep the risk
sentiment in check.
    Worries around the ongoing trade spat between the world's
two largest economies were newly triggered after Bloomberg
reported that China is pushing back against American demands in
trade talks.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.16
percent or 10 points to 6,198, a 0.2-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.1 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent by 2105 GMT. 
    
       

