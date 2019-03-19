Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ falls

March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected open slightly higher on Wednesday supported by mining and energy stocks on the back of firm commodity prices, though fresh concerns about global trade woes were likely to keep the risk sentiment in check. Worries around the ongoing trade spat between the world's two largest economies were newly triggered after Bloomberg reported that China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks. The local share price index futures rose 0.16 percent or 10 points to 6,198, a 0.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent by 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)