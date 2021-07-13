Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ falls

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Wednesday, with miners likely providing a boost on higher iron ore prices, while investors gauge the looming prospect of a lockdown extension in Sydney. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 77.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed relatively flat on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trading. In its monetary policy review later in the day, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to leave policy unchanged and hold the official cash rate at a record low of 0.25%. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh)