Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

    July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally higher on Wednesday, with miners likely providing a
boost on higher iron ore prices, while investors gauge the
looming prospect of a lockdown extension in Sydney.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
77.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed relatively flat on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
in early trading.
    In its monetary policy review later in the day, the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand is expected to leave policy unchanged and
hold the official cash rate at a record low of 0.25%.
            
    
    
       

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Karishma Singh)
